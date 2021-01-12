Charles E. Heidinger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles E. Heidinger, 74, of Youngstown passed away Sunday evening, January 10, 2021 at Hospice House.

Charles was born October 3, 1946 in Youngstown the son of Joseph and Rosemary (Boccieri) Heidinger.

He was a 1964 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Charles retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 2008 where he worked as a mechanic and body repair man.

He was a jack of all trades and enjoyed helping others.

Charles leaves his wife, the former Joy Robinette, whom he married November 25, 1967; two children, Brenda Heidinger of Youngstown and Nicholas (Mindy) Heidinger of Mineral Ridge; two grandchildren, Rileigh and Samantha; one brother, Richard Heidinger of Poland and Andrea (Bill) Foulk of Akron.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Family and friends may send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

