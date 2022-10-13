NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles M. “Chuck” Winchell, Jr., 54, passed away Sunday, October 9, 2022.

He was born November 11, 1967 in Ashtabula, the son of Charles M. and Sarah A. (Poff) Winchell, Sr.

Chuck was employed with Mercury Plastics.

He attended Maplewood High School and served his country in the U.S. Navy.

Chuck loved his dog, June. He enjoyed riding his Harley and was an avid hunter.

Chuck is survived by his father, Charles; his daughters, Amanda M. (David) Wajda of Akron and Shelby J. Winchell of Orwell; his sister, Julie A. Farmer of North Bloomfield; his fiancée, Sheila K. Dunbar of North Bloomfield and his nephew, Cody A. Farmer, also of North Bloomfield.

Chuck was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah.

There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Shafer-Winans Chapel.

