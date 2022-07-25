AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Chuck” Alan Long, 64, of Austintown, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Hospice of The Valley after a long battle with heart failure. Chuck passed peacefully with his daughters by his side.



Born May 13, 1958 to Charles and Martha Long, Chuck lived the majority his life in Austintown, which he knew better than the back of his hand. As a young man, he briefly resided in Houston, Texas before deciding that no town compared to the one he grew up in because, “there’s no place like home, baby”.

He was a roofer and blew insulation as a traveling contractor.



Chuck had a love for freshwater fishing, long road trips, tending to his plants and the Green Bay Packers. He had enough personality to take up the Packers entire football field. As a self-proclaimed “Bass Master,” Chuck knew all the best fishing spots and was sure to share them with those close to him. Chuck was also known for driving cross-country in record breaking times to surprise his family. As a loving brother, father, grandfather and friend, Chuck enjoyed spending time with those close to him, reliving old memories while creating new ones. His vibrant and energetic storytelling enthralled all who listened regardless of however many times they had heard the tale before. Chuck was known as a funny, interesting and stubborn man up to his last moments. He dedicated his life to his children and grandchildren, to which his mentorship, kind gestures and loving words will never be forgotten.



Chuck is survived by his only loving sister, Gloria (Daniel) Roy of Hanoverton; his two children, Mary Grace (Dakota) Flint and Brianna Lynn Long and his three grandchildren, Weston Noah Flint, Lakyn Olivia Grace Flint and Finley Charles Dean Flint.



Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Martha Long, as well as his adored son, Kyle Long and his loved dog, Jack.



Calling hours will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, Ohio 44515 on Sunday July 31, 2022, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers please donate to University Hospital Rainbow Babies & Children’s Hospital.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.