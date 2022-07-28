YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – On Saturday, April 16, 2022 Charles “Chuck” A. King, Jr. , passed away peacefully in his sleep at 9:30 a.m. He was two months shy of his 83rd birthday and three months shy of being married for 60 years. (That’s a really long time.)



Chuck was born in Youngstown, Ohio and joined the Army in 1962. He was with the 82nd Airborne Division; stationed at Fort Bragg in Fayetteville, North Carolina. He was a military intelligence specialist and a paratrooper.

After leaving the military in 1965 he worked with Metropolitan Life Insurance Company for many years before finding his true passion in the automotive industry. He was the F&I (Finance & Insurance) Manager in North Carolina and Florida for many years before retiring in 2005 to go full-time RVing with his wife and Schnauzer, Jake.



We decided together to not have a service or visiting hours. He will be cremated and I will take him back to Ohio later this year to be buried in our family plot next to my parents. Eventually my brother and I will be buried there too. All back together again. Now Chuckie was not crazy about going back to the ‘cold frozen North’ as he used to call Ohio….but he died first, so I get to decide where he goes…so Ohio it is. Lol



Chuckie had been in a nursing home for a little over two years. At the beginning we had to see each other through a window talking on the phone. Thanks to Covid. Then, it was outside or in a living room with masks on the whole time. He could not go for a ride in our new to us car or see the changes I made to our home. He was not unhappy in the nursing home but really wanted to come home. Earlier in the week one of our grandsons came to visit bringing his three year old son too. We went to see Chuck and it was awesome. Chuck made faces and interacted with Grayson, he told me he loved me twice with actual words and not just mouthing the words, he shook hands with Mikey, drank all of his large mocha frappe and most of my iced coffee too. It was truly an uplifting visit. Like most things he did, he did it his way and it is all good.

I am fine and will stay here in our home. Our daughter, son-in-law, grandson and his girlfriend live near by, so I will be well looked after. So dear friends and family, think of all the great times we had together and hold your loved ones closer.



Chuck leaves his wife of almost 60 years, Marlene M. (Neff) King; his beloved daughter, Melissa M. Gray (Joseph S. Gray); five grandsons; two granddaughters; three great-grandsons and two great-granddaughters. He also leaves his boxer, Winston and Shih Tzu, Milo. He will be missed.



He was preceded in death by our beloved son, Michael Allen King; his father, Charles Allen King, Sr.; his mother and stepfather, Jane G. and John F. “Jack” Thomas; his grandparents, Allen E. and Berdella “Della,” or Nonnie, as all the kids in the neighborhood knew her and his maternal grandparents, Paul M. and Nora B. Geary.

Local arrangements by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.