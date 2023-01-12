WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Charlie” Guy Harper, Sr., age 92, of Warren passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Onego, West Virginia on April 2, 1930 to the late George and Bertha Ketterman Harper.

He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Smith Harper; parents; and nine brothers and sisters.

Charlie grew up in West Virginia where he married his wife, Mary. In 1953 the family moved to Ohio where he began his career at Packard Electric. He worked as a die setter until the age of 58 when he retired.

Charlie was a kind and caring man who loved his family and friends. If you knew him you became family and you were treated like one of his own. His grandkids held a special place in his heart, he always wanted to be close to his little ones, holding them and showing them all his love.

In the springtime you could always count on Charlie to be in the garden, lovingly known as “the rhubarb man.” He grew many kinds of fruits and vegetables and would make sure everyone left his home with something he had grown.

He enjoyed his sports, watching any of the Cleveland teams and was an avid Ohio State fan. He truly loved working with his hands and spent time woodworking. He had a special place in his heart for his dog Sven.

He is survived by his children, Charles (Lynda Priddy) Harper, Jr., Jerry (Judi) Harper, Donald (Debbie) Harper, Michele (Rick) Lee, and Michael (Sarah) Harper; 13 grandchildren; 24 great- grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; twin brother, James Gar Harper; and sister Marcie Clatterbuck; beloved nieces and extended family members.

In lieu flowers donations can be made to the Bazetta/Cortland Optimist Club in his honor.

Calling hours will be held 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, January 15, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410, with a funeral service to follow at 4:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

