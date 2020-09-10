Charles C. Swinehart, Bazetta, Ohio

BAZETTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles C. Swinehart, age 71 of Bazetta, passed away unexpectedly at his home on September 9, 2020.

He was born November 2, 1948 in Bucyrus, Ohio the son of L.A. and Helen (Walton) Swinehart.



Chuck lived most of his life in Warren, attending Warren G. Harding High School where he graduated in 1967. The he graduated from Kent State University with a bachelor’s degree in history and psychology.



Chuck proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the US Army with the rank of Sergeant in 1976.



Early in life he worked as the manager of his family’s horse operation and the later as a self-employed financial manager. Chuck loved the outdoors, his farm and the animals on it.



He also credits and loved his caregivers Sherry and James Youngman for making his life, to the end, a pleasant experience.



He was preceded in death by his parents.

Following cremation, a private service will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions may be made to Angels for Animals.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

