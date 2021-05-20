Charles “Bud” Claypool, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles “Bud” Claypool, 76, peacefully passed away in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his loved ones, on Tuesday May 19, 2021.



Bud was born October 20, 1944 in Warren, Ohio to Melvin (Red) and Rita Dugan Claypool.



Bud graduated from Niles McKinley High School, where he was in the Reserves.

Upon graduation, he entered the Navy and was an electrician on the USS Intrepid during the Vietnam War.

He worked at American Welding before joining Packard Electric. While at Packard, he was the head of the index line training center for Plant 14.

He retired to build a home with his son, Jeff, on the lake near the cottage.



Bud enjoyed fishing in Port Clinton, Ashtabula, Geneva and Lake Ontario, as well as deer hunting trips to Pennsylvania, Wyoming, Colorado, Nebraska and Nova Scotia.



Bud was an officer at the Cortland Moose 1012 and member of Moose Riders, Army and Navy club, Elks and Mason for Copper Penny Lodge No. 778 in Vienna.



He was married for 50 years to Carol and has three children Larry of New Mexico, Jeffrey (Shelly) of Niles, Gina (Steve) of North Carolina, grandchildren Trevor, Kyle and Ashley, great grandchildren, brothers and their families and Aunt Jackie of Niles, all of whom will miss him.



Bud was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson Eric.



Family and friends will gather at a later time for a celebration of life.



In lieu of flowers, do something special for someone you love.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 21 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.