CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles B. Acri, Jr., age 61, known to most as Chuck, passed away early Saturday morning, February 12 at his residence surrounded by his family.



Chuck was born December 1, 1960 in Youngstown to the late Charles B. and MaryLou (DiCesare) Acri.

He was a 1978 graduate of Chaney High School.

He was a truck driver for over 30 plus years.



Chuck enjoyed fishing, camping and golfing. He also loved to play table games, especially Monopoly where he loved being the banker. Chuck was also proficient with the grill and smoker, making several memorable meals.



Chuck was a family man, he was a wonderful husband and a great father and papa. His grandchildren were paramount in his life.



Besides his parents, Chuck is preceded in death by his son, Steven J. Acri.



Chuck is survived by his wife and the love of his life, Hope (Myers) Acri; his daughters, Miranda (Brandon) Coladangelo and Rebecca Acri and three grandchildren, Ayden Acri, Raelynn Morgan and Vincent Coladangelo. He also leaves two sisters, Debra (Larry) Lacivita and Rose Marie “Mimi” Murray and lots of nieces, nephews and cousins.



Friends may call 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 17 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High Street in Cortland, where the funeral services will begin at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Jack Acri, officiant.



