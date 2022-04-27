HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charles A. Rice, 90, passed on Monday evening, April 25, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.



Charles was born on August 9, 1931, in Belmont, Ohio, son of the late Franklin and Stella Caldwell Rice.



After graduating from Belmont High School in 1949, he continued his education at Ohio University, receiving a B.S. in Engineering in 1954. He was a member of Beta Theta Pi fraternity.

He was a proud veteran of the Army Corps of Engineers.

He worked until retirement for General Electric for 38 years, mostly at the Ohio Lamp Plant in Warren.

He was a member of the Howland United Methodist Church and served in various capacities including trustees, church historian and chair and member of three of the building expansion committees. H

e delivered Mobile Meals weekly for over 20 years.

He was a car enthusiast with a few of his favorites being a 1932 Ford Victoria, a 1966 Porsche 911 Targa and a 1997 VW Eurovan. He enjoyed friendships formed through the Antique Automobile, Ford V8, Mercedes Benz and Porsche Clubs of America and the Packard Museum. He also had fun attending SCCA races with his family. He treasured being with his family camping, vacationing and visiting state and national parks and historical sites as well as an annual trip to Lakeside for over 30 years.



Charlie will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Janet Bond Rice, whom he married on September 28, 1954; children, Amy (David) Young of Warren, Susan (Jeff) Colborn of Grove City, Ohio and Linda Rice of Athens, Ohio; grandchildren, Colleen (Jeremy) Honhold, Ken (Karissa) Young, Daniel Rice (Ali) Young, Nathan Charles Colborn, Jennifer Colborn and Andrew (Jaisa) Colborn and six great-grandchildren, Caleb and Gideon Honhold, Oliver, Elsie and Madeline Young and Olivia Young.



Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Helen Bellinger of Burlington, Vermont, Wilma Williams of Fairlawn, Ohio and Homer Rice of Marietta, Ohio.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Howland United Methodist Church, 730 Howland-Wilson Road NE, Warren, OH 44484 and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, 2022, with services to follow at 11:00 a.m., at the church.



Burial will take place at Belmont Cemetery in Belmont, Ohio, where five generations of the family are interred.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Howland United Methodist Church Building Fund.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Charles, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.