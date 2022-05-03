YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Marie (Olesky) Vanasdale, 57, passed away Thursday, April 28 at her home in West Columbia, South Carolina.



Charlene is survived by her loving husband, Eric Boomhower; former spouse, Cary Vanasdale; her four children, Carianne, Christopher, Conner and Cassie and three stepchildren, Monica, Jessica and Bobby. She also leaves behind her father, Charles Olesky and four siblings, Chuck (Joyce), Sonya (Kevin), Steve (Lisa) and Michael (Kelli) and one stepbrother, Eric Carano.

She was predeceased by her mother, Sandra Olesky.

Charlene was also loved by numerous other close friends and family members. All will remember Charlene for her beautiful smile, her warm heart, her brilliant mind and the unwavering strength of her generous spirit.



Charlene was born in Youngstown, June 12, 1964.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1982.

She worked for many years at St. Lucie Eye Associates in Port St. Lucie, Florida, where she was described by coworkers as “the best Opthalmic Technician we ever had.”

Charlene found great joy in spending time with her family and friends. She loved watching her children participate in sports and the performing arts. She was a passionate (albeit long-suffering) Cleveland Browns fan. She loved country music (Garth Brooks, most of all) and going to concerts. She enjoyed watching cooking shows. She had a sweet tooth for chocolate and almost any kind of cake. She will forever be missed by all who knew and loved her.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – Noon on Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at Noon.



In lieu of flowers, Charlene’s family asks consideration for donations in her name to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

To send flowers to the family of Charlene, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, May 4 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.