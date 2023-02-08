AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Charlene Ann Platt (Burley) peacefully left this earth on Saturday, February 4, 2023. She was 74.

Born February 19, 1948, Charlene graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1966.

She spent her entire working career with Ohio Bell, later AT & T, retiring after 30 years.

She loved golf, dogs and music. She was an accomplished musician having accompanied choirs and performing on piano and organ in various church’s during her life. She also sang in a variety of choirs with last being Western Reserve United Methodist Church in Canfield.

She was married to Larry H. Platt for 35 years until his passing in 2012. They split their time together between Ohio and Florida with Charlene returning to Ohio permanently after Larry’s death.

She was the daughter of Chuck and Dorothy Burley (both deceased).

She leaves her brother, Chuck (Jill) Burley.

She was a resident of Humility House in Austintown, Ohio at the time of her passing. The family would like to extend our deepest appreciation to the facility for the care and compassion she received there.

Friends my call from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. Thursday, February 9 at Western Reserve United Methodist Church followed by a funeral service at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the animal charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 9 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.