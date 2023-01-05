POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chandler Wilson Berliner, 98 of Poland, formerly of Canfield died December 31, 2022 at Wickshire Senior Living of Poland. Chandler Berliner, known as “Mr. B.” was born July 25, 1924 in New York City, a son of the late Gustav and Alice Berliner.

He attended Riverdale Public Schools, and upon graduating from George Washington High School, he attended Columbia University. While enrolled, he was called to serve in the US Army in 1944 to fight in WWII. He is a survivor of the Battle of the Bulge. He then studied at the Shrivenham America University in Berkshire, England.

After he returned to the States, it became clear to him that his passion was to lead a professional life that was dedicated to helping children. To further this enthusiasm, he enrolled and graduated from Springfield College in Springfield, Massachusetts with a teaching degree.

His first job opportunity to work with youth was a position at the YMCA in Cleveland, Ohio. He transferred to the Youngstown, Ohio YMCA and opened the Robinhood Swim Club in Canfield, Ohio. He taught fifth grade and middle school math at Western Reserve Local Schools from 1958 to 1985. He also coached basketball and golf. He introduced many youngsters to golf with his self proclaimed BGA (Berliner Golf Association). He was an accomplished pianist, loved to travel, and appreciated the finer things in life.

He is predeceased by his parents, Gustav and Alice Berliner, and his sister, Helen Ehlenbeck.

He is survived by three nephews, Donald, Robert, and John Ehlenbeck. His friends were numerous and include Elie Abou Jaoude and Maureen Shonn, both of whom provided extraordinary friendship, care, and loving compassion. Other friends who remained near and dear to him through the years were Robert Sternagle, Kenny Clegg, Jack and Billy Breese, Dr. Edward Porubsky, Marg and Don French, and Claire and Ron Glove.

He will be remembered for his smile, humor, nature loving, and his lifelong love of animals, especially dogs. He was never without the companionship of either a German Shepherd or Labrador Retriever. Sometimes two at a time.

He was a gentleman, full of care and compassion, and will be sorely missed by all.

Friends may call on Wednesday, January 11th at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

