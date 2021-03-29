Chadwick S. McIntosh, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chadwick S. McIntosh, 32, passed away Friday, March 26, 2021.



Chad was born on December 5, 1988 in Warren, Ohio, a son of Steven McIntosh and Tamara Bailey.



He was a 2007 graduate of Niles High School.

After high school, he joined the United States Air Force. He worked as Tech Sargent at IGI Office and Financial Advisor at 22nd Air Force on Dobbins Air Force Base.



He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family and friends. He also was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.



Chad will be deeply missed by his loving parents, Steven McIntosh and Tamara (Richard) Bailey; siblings, Zachary Bailey and Rachel Bailey and stepbrothers, Cory McKnight, Mike McKnight and Bradley McKnight.



He was preceded in death by his stepbrother, Braden McKnight.



Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren and from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. on Friday, April 2, 2021 with services to follow at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Burial will follow at Kerr Cemetery in Weathersfield Township.



