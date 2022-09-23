BRISTOLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cerenity Leann Willis-Rankin, age 20, of Bristolville passed peacefully on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

She was born on March 13, 2002. She is preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Edward Fortune.

Cerenity was a lover of music; it always brought a bright smile to her face and joy to her heart. She loved her family and being in their company, her father and mother were her world they always brought a smile to her face. She will be deeply missed, by her parents and siblings.

Left to cherish her memory are her parents, David and Cynthia Fortune Rankin; siblings, Brandon (Rachel Clifton) Rankin, Amanda (Dustin) Shulter, Laura Sale, Richard Sale, Jr., Charity Rankin, Star Rankin, Nathan Rankin, and James Rankin; and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral service will be held 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans, Chapel 164 N. High St. Cortland, OH 44410. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

Following the services, a dinner will be held in her honor at the Cortland Moose Lodge 6400 State Rte. 46, Cortland, OH 44410.

