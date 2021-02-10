Cecil L. Duffett, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Mr. Cecil L. “Duff” Duffett, 93, peacefully passed away on Monday, February 8, 2021.



Born October 1, 1927, in Vickery, Ohio, he was the son of George and Mildred (Yechley) Duffett.



Mr. Duffett was a Graduate of Austintown-Fitch High School (1945).

Duffett proudly served his country in the United States Air Force where he became a recipient of the G.I. BILL.

He attended Youngstown State University where he was a two-year letterman in both basketball and baseball for the Penguins. “Duff” received his Master’s Degree in Education (1959) at Kent State University.



Mr. Duffett was a tremendous athlete who became a head track coach, assistant basketball coach, and athletic director. “Duff” starred in three sports for the Fitch Falcons and two sports for The Youngstown State University Penguins. He was inducted into two prestigious Athletic Hall of Fames; the Austintown-Fitch HOF and the Curbstone Coaches HOF. Upon retirement, Duffett became the Commissioner of The Steel Valley Conference. The SVC was arguably one of the very best High School Athletic Conferences in the United States.



“Duff” was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church. “Duff’s” second ministry was The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA) where he was on the FCA Board for nearly two decades. He raised over $340,000 for FCA Ministries.



“Duff” leaves to cherish his memory his lovely wife, Joann, a retired teacher and English Department Chairwoman at Fitch High School; three sons, the Rev. Dr. Robert Duffett, Director of Development for the Reform Church, Grand Rapids, Michigan, Raymond Duffett, MD, Orthopedic Surgeon, Canfield, Ohio and Canfield Mayor Richard Duffett, Securitas Security Solutions, USA, Inc.; a brother, Daryl “Jim” Duffett of Canfield; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild and many special nieces and nephews and many great friends.

Mr. Duffett was preceded in death by his sister, Glenna Mae Beebe.



In-person funeral services will be conducted this Saturday, February 13, 2021, at

Zion Lutheran Church, 3300 Canfield Road, Youngstown, with the Rev. Duane Jesse officiating. Mr. Duffett’s son, the Rev. Dr. Robert Duffett, will be delivering the Eulogy.



Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., followed by a Military Service at 11:00 a.m. in Zion’s large Sanctuary which facilitates Social Distancing. All Safety Protocols will be in place for everyone’s safety. Masking, Sanitation Stations, and Social Distancing of 6’ will be in effect. All guests will cordially be requested to depart the church immediately after greeting the Family. No loitering please.



In honor of Mr. Cecil L. Duffett, Memorial Contributions may be made to Zion

Lutheran Church.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Cecil L. Duffett please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, February 11 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.