Cecelia Pauline Armeni, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecelia Pauline (Clare) Armeni, 96 passed away on Sunday, May 23, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

Cecelia was born on January 23, 1925 in Niles, Ohio the daughter of Wyndham W. and Amelia Crumby Clare.



A lifelong resident of the area Cecelia attended Niles McKinley High School and was employed by Packard Electric and Trumbull Lamp prior to her marriage.

On June 18, 1949 she was united in marriage to Dominic A. Armeni with whom she shared 50 years of marriage.



Cecelia was an animal lover who took in many strays over the years. Her home was a gathering place for her children’s friends who enjoyed Cecelia’s homemade pizza. Her children describe her as the best mother who was dedicated to her family and home.

A woman of faith Cecelia was a member of Summit Assembly of God Church.



Cecelia is survived by her children, Dominic Armeni, Sylvia Helco, Paul Armeni, Michael (Pam) Armeni and Rosemarie (Gary Brown) Csiszer; grandchildren, Joseph Stevens, Brian Helco, Jessica Chipps, Jason Armeni, Dominic Armeni, Jr. and Sarah Armeni and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Dominic; brothers, William, Robert, Albert, Paul and John; sister, Lucille Mazzella and daughter-in-law, Barbara Armeni.



Private services have been held with burial at Kerr Cemetery.



