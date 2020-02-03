Cecelia “Ceil” Kochansky, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cecelia “Ceil” Kochansky 76, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living surrounded by her loving family.



She was born November 8, 1943 in York, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Basil and Edna Collins.



She graduated in 1961 from York Catholic High School and furthered her education graduating from Maryland Medical Secretarial School.

She worked as a medical secretary at York Hospital.



She married her husband John (Jack) on November 14, 1964.



The family relocated to Austintown in 1975. Ceil became a stay at home mom devoting herself to her husband and the raising of their children. She was selfless, always putting others needs ahead of her own. She was there whether you needed a good laugh, a listening ear or warm hug.

She enjoyed crafts and eventually worked at Piece Goods as a sales associate. Knitting was a favorite hobby of hers and she generously gave away many afghans to family and friends throughout the years.



Ceil became affectionately known as “Mimi” following the birth of her first grandchild. She cherished the time spent with her grandkids, making special memories for each of them. With her great sense of humor and love of laughter, she was the life of the party at family gatherings.



She was a member of St. Joseph Parish in Austintown.



She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Dan and Eddie Collins.



Ceil will be sadly missed by her husband, Jack; three children, John (Kalee) Kochansky of Boardman, Susan (Dan) Sarachene of Austintown and Sara (Dan) Pitt of Austintown and five grandchildren, Anthony and Allie Sarachene, Conner and Colin Kochansky and Aiden Pitt. Ceil is also survived by her sister, Gracie Warren and brothers, Tom, Jim and Bernie Collins.



Family and friends may call 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 4:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, monetary donations may be made to Alzheimer Network, 4214 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 www.alzarnet.org.



The family would like to thank the staff at Brookdale and Crossroads Hospice for their loving care.

