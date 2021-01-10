Cay M. Wolfinger, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cay Marie Wolfinger, 75, passed away Wednesday morning, January 6, 2021 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Cay was born May 23, 1945 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Howard and Catherine Alderman.

She was a 1963 graduate of Brookfield High School and studied at Youngstown State University.

She served her country in the United States Air Force and worked for the U.S. Government.

She was a member of St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church, Youngstown and served for the elderly with the Servants of Emmanuel.

Cay will be deeply missed by many nieces and nephews, extended family and all her friends.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wolfinger, whom she married on June 17, 1967 and brothers, Glen, Cecil and Eugene Alderman.

Cremation is being entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, Brookfield and a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions can be made to St. Dominic Priory, 77 East Lucius Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

