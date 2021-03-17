Cathy Sue Hanscom, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathy Sue Hanscom, 64 of Berlin Center, went to be with her heavenly Father on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, surrounded by her loving family at her home, following a courageous four year battle with Breast Cancer.

Cathy was born June 2, 1956 in Alliance, a daughter of the late Frederick and Anna Mae (Wehr) Moracco and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1974 and worked in medical billing for the Family Medical Center in Alliance for 22 years before she retired.

Cathy was a member of the Mahoning County Farm Bureau and was a NASCAR fan but most important to Cathy was her grandchildren and family. She looked forward to spending time together, especially the Sunday dinners and she will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 25 years, Lee Hanscom; her children, Steven (Treasa) McCracken, Daniel (Alicia) McCracken, Samuel (Abigail) McCracken and Rex Hanscom; grandchildren, Cathy Lynn (Shawn) Kirkman, Anna, Emmy and Steven McCracken, Daniel, Dallas, Dakota, Anthony, Kenlee McCracken and Ava and Samantha McCracken and a great-grandson, Jace Kirkman. Cathy also leaves her two brothers, Earl (Tracey) Moracco and Anthony (Chris) Moracco and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Cathy was preceded in death by a brother, Paul Moracco.

Friends may call on Sunday, March 21 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and on Monday, March 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Berlin Center United Methodist Church, 15611 Akron-Canfield Road, Berlin Center, followed by the funeral service at 11:00 a.m.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions in Cathy’s name to Serenity Hospice, 4491 Darrow Road, Suite 1, Stow, OH 44224 or to Berlin Center United Methodist Church.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

