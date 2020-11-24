Cathy M. Fahondrich, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathy M. Fahndrich, 64, passed away suddenly on Thursday, November 19, 2020, at St Elizabeth Hospital.

Cathy was born November 25, 1955, in Youngstown, the daughter of Joseph Robert and Dorothy Catherine (Matuscak) Mancini.

She was a 1973 graduate of Chaney High School and has worked as an administrative assistant for Art Flauto and later for Bodine Perry. Cathy retired in 2013 to help care for her grandchildren.

She was a member of St Christine Parish.

Cathy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and cherished spending time with her family. She enjoyed attending her grandchildren’s school programs and sporting events, playing Scrabble, gardening and flowers especially Sunflowers and Daisies. She also enjoyed daytime soap opera; you were taking your chances if you call her between 12:30 and 2:00 p.m.

Cathy leaves her husband, Dennis Lee Fahndrich, whom she married December 3, 1977; two children, Jennifer Lynne (Craig) Walters of Canfield and Dennis Joseph (Kelli) Fahndrich of Cornersburg; five grandchildren, Cooper Edwin, Julianna Catherine and Colton Elliott Walters, of Canfield and Mia Belle and Parker Lee Fahndrich of Cornersburg. Cathy also leaves her siblings, Mary Louise Mancini of Youngstown, Joseph Robert (Kathy) Mancini, Jr., of Lakeland, Florida, Barbara Ann Mraz of Canfield and Nicholas Joseph (Melissa) Mancini of McDonald. Cathy also leave behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Dorothy; her in-laws, Burton and Mildred Fahndrich and her grandparents, Paul and Anna Matuscak and Florindo and Anna Marie Mancini.

Friends may call Friday, November 27, 2020, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Cathy M. Fahondrich please visit our Tribute Store.