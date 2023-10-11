YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Red” M. Baun passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 3, 2023.

Catherine was born on December 19,1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, to the late Wesler and Louise (Caldarisi) Williams.

Catherine was a retired seamstress and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She loved listening to Elvis music and collecting Elvis memorabilia and loved watching SciFi movies. Some of her favorite hobbies were playing bingo, doing puzzles, gardening and dancing. She had an amazing personality and was funny and witty!! She truly loved life!

She leaves behind to cherish her memory are her sons James (Stephanie) Barbato, Robert (Stephanie) Barbato and Kenneth (Stacey) Baun and James ”Jimbo” Baun; grandchildren Robert (Christina) Barbato, Austin (Bridget) Barbato, Madeline Barbato, Maris Barbato, Alison Barbato, Liza Barbato, Kinley Baun and Rilyn Baun; great-grandchildren Vincent and Theodore Barbato.

Friends and family may call on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, from 3:00-4:00 p.m. at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel, 65 N. Broad St., Canfield, Ohio 44406

To send flowers to the family of Catherine “Red”, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 12 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.