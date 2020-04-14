Catherine Louise Padovich, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Louise Padovich, age 92, passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at O’Brien Memorial Nursing Home.



Catherine was born July 21, 1927 in Bentleyville, Pennsylvania to the late Daniel and Sophie Besedick.



She was a member of St. Bernedette Catholic Church.



Catherine enjoyed sewing and crocheting, she was also very proficient in dressmaking and tailoring.



Besides her parents, Catherine is preceded in death by her beloved husband Thomas M. Padovich, four brothers, David, Nicholas, Andy and Emil; two sisters, Judy Schemoney and Mildred Perchensky.



Catherine is survived by her son George (Gerrie) Padovich, her three daughters, Karen Kotick, Patricia Padovich and Joann (Sean) McGuiness; a granddaughter Gina Marie (Shawn) Kief.



Funeral services for Catherine are private.

Interment will be in Brookfield Cemetery. A public memorial service for family and friends will be held at a later date.



