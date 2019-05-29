Catherine “Kitty” Diroll Obituary

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Kitty” Diroll, 93, died peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019, from head injuries incurred in a fall a few days earlier. She suffered little.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15, at Park Vista, 1216 5th Avenue, Youngstown.

Born in 1926 in DuBois, Pennsylvania, to unmarried parents of feuding Italian and Irish-American families, Kitty was raised by her paternal grandmother, who died when she was five. Kitty largely spoke Italian as a bambina until learning English at an orphanage, a language she intoned with amusing quirks. Her uncle, George Petergal, freed her from the home as a young teen to assist with housework. They lived in various towns, including Canfield. She was independent by 16 and settled in Youngstown.

Kitty married Robert “Bob” Diroll of Hubbard in 1951. He worked in the electrical engineering department at Westinghouse in Sharon. Kitty and Bob spent a few years in Youngstown and Hubbard, before moving to Brookfield in 1959. They remained affectionate spouses until Bob’s death in 1987.

Kitty didn’t finish high school, yet her five children with Bob earned ten college degrees and have worthy careers. They are David of Columbus, a lawyer; Robert, Jr. (“RJ”) of Youngstown (Evaline Abram), a teacher; Rosanne of Hubbard, a teacher; Annette Hopkins of Medina (Rick), a postal worker and JoAnn (Randy) of Columbus, also an educator. The first three graduated Sharon Kennedy; the latter two from Brookfield High School.

Kitty leaves seven grandchildren, Zachary, Benjamin, Caroline, Robert-Everett and William Diroll, plus Nathan and Sarah Biviano and two great-grandchildren, Josie and Alex Diroll.

From Kitty’s perspective, all her descendants are exceptional. Ever polite, they tend to agree.

Kitty was an active volunteer at churches, libraries and other places in Sharon, Brookfield and Masury, before retiring to Park Vista in 2017. Earlier, when she wasn’t tending to or badgering her children, she ran a catering service for several years.

Memories of her meatballs and pasta sauce linger on many tongues.

Kitty alternated between sentimental and feisty, with surprising insights along the way. She wasn’t above gossip, usually with a twist. Still, she had more friends than almost anyone, long before the Internet made “friending” easy. She routinely filled any conversational vacuum and regaled all with vivid, largely true stories from her colorful childhood. One of the best reasons for an afterlife is to hear more of them. Back on Earth, all will miss her. For a long time.

In lieu of flowers, kindly contribute in Kitty’s name to Hospice of the Valley or Park Vista Retirement Community.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a remembrance gift to the family of Catherine Diroll, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 30 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.