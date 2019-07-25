Catherine Grant, Cortland, Ohio – Obituary

JACKSONVILLE, North Carolina (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Grant, 92, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Onslow Memorial Hospital.



Catherine was born on May 13, 1927 in Canonsburg, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Gus and Mary (Wallie) Hanzinicholas.



She worked at Packard Electric for four years and was a proud homemaker to her loving family.

She was a member of the Johnston Federated United Methodist Church.



Catherine will be deeply missed by her loving children, Lawrence (Nan) Grant of South Korea, Clifford (Sunny Sue) Grant of Guatemala, Ronald (Chris) Grant of Ohio, Frank Grant and Jammal of Colorado, Darlene (Robert) Bissell of Ohio, Brenda (Barry) Autry of North Carolina and Ralph (Rebecca) Grant of Ohio; 22 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three sisters, Martha (Donald) Bell, Sarah (Russell) Andree and Stacey (Sam) West and sister-in-law, Pauline Grant Swisher of Ohio.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Oscar Grant, whom she married on December 31, 1949 and passed on September 10, 2014; her sister, Bessie and her brothers, Albert, Cleo and Johnny Nicolas.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel located at 164 N. High Street in Cortland.



Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday July 29, 2019 at the funeral home, officiated by Rev. Ron McIlvaine.



Burial will take place at Johnston Township Cemetery.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Catherine Grant, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Friday, July 26 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.