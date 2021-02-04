Catherine E. Hamrock, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine “Cathy” E. Hamrock, 77, of Austintown, passed away peacefully, Thursday, February 4, 2021, at the Hospice House.

Cathy was born March 21, 1943, in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of the late Anthony and Dorothy (Marshall) Cavucci.

Cathy was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Austintown.

She spent many years taking care of others as a Home Health Care provider. Taking care and loving others, all her life, is what made her the special woman that everyone loved and cherished.

Cathy enjoyed ceramics, bowling and cooking but most of all she loved spending time with her husband of 60 years and all her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She leaves behind and will be sadly missed by, her husband, Robert J. Hamrock, Sr.; her children, Dorothy Workman, Kim (Bob) Suchora, Robert J. (Carla) Hamrock, Jr., Rhonda (Dave) Wilhelm and Melissa (Vince) Fiore and 11 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Cathy’s heartache is now at rest, as she is once again reunited with her daughter, Lisa Mumford, who sadly preceded her in death. As she crosses the gates of Heaven, Lisa was there to take her hand.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., at Lane Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held immediately following at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home.

Due to COVID guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.

The family would like to express their appreciation to Hospice of the Valley for their compassionate care of Cathy.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

