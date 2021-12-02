Catherine Cochran, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Catherine Cochran, 84, passed away Tuesday evening, November 30, 2021 at Trumbull Memorial Medical Center.



Catherine was born on November 11, 1939 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Stephen and Catherine (Lyons).



She was a Union High School graduate in New Castle.



Catherine will be deeply missed by her loving children, Dawn James, Douglas (Kimberly) Cochran, Kim (Larry) Morton and Karen O’Connor; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Fred Cochran and five siblings.



Cremation was entrusted with Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer – Winans Chapel in Cortland.



Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Welfare of Trumbull County at 812 Youngstown Kingsville Road SE in Vienna.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com To send flowers to the family of Catherine Cochran please visit our Tribute Store.