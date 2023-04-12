WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carson Marvin, age 85, of Warren passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Born September 9, 1937, in Warren, Ohio to Ethel Mae (Stroup) Marvin and Charlie Marvin.

He attended Warren G. Harding High School, graduating in 1955. Shortly after, he started working at Packard Electric where he stayed until retiring in 1991. In 1960 he was drafted into the Army, serving until 1962 at Fort Story Virginia Beach, Virginia.

After returning to Warren in 1962, Carson met Sue Steffey of Canfield and they had their first date at the Canfield Fair. They quickly fell in love and were married on December 15, 1962. They celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary in December.

Carson loved his family, his church, and his friends. While his children were growing up he was involved in directing youth camps and the WGH Band Parents, serving as President in 1984-1985. He and Sue have continued the friendships made by having lunch with the ex-Band Parents” a few times a year.

He was an Elder in the Community of Christ and served as the pastor of the Warren Congregation for many years. In addition, he was the district president for the Tri-State District in the late 80’s. For the last 20 years he and Sue attended Community of Christ, in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

After retiring from Packard, Carson worked on the Ohio Turnpike for a few years and continued his volunteer work with his church. He and his wife loved to travel and made a couple of cross-country trips, visited Mexico, and spent time in Branson, Missouri.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Sue Steffey Marvin of Warren; son, Dale of Marriottsville, and his children, Charlie Marvin (home) and Vanessa Peterson (Doug) and children of Reston, Virginia; daughter, Lori (Erik) Hansen of Lenexa, Kansas and daughter Maren (home) and Signe, Dundee, Scotland; brother, Glen (Diana) Marvin of Kinsman and their children, Lynn (Carl) Ray and children and Joe Marvin; sister Maryann Osterland and her children Richard (Delilah) Osterland and children, and Melissa (Larry) Schumacher and family; sister-in-law, Georgia Ann Hansel of Tennessee and her children, Erik (Tracie) Hansel and family and Debi Woodward of Poland, Ohio; brother-in-law, James Steffey (Gloria) of Youngstown.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers-in-law, Rick Osterland and George Hansel.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 15, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 with funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Services will be officiated by Elders Lori Marvin Hansen, Cindy Rowe, and Jacqui Knappenberger. The interment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to Community of Christ 506 Elm Street Sharon, PA 16146.

