YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carrie M. Stamm, 61 of Youngstown, passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, September 11 at St. Elizabeth Hospital /Mercy Health, Youngstown.

Carrie was born June 21, 1962 in Charlotte Hall, Maryland, a daughter of James E. and Norma (Morris) Stamm, Sr. and came to this area as a child.

She graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1980 and went on to attend Choffin Career Center where she received her certificate in phlebotomy.

Carrie worked as a medical surveyor for Medical Equipment (HQAA) and traveled extensively throughout the United States for work.

She loved classic rock and looked forward to attending concerts. Carrie enjoyed going to casinos and loved going to the beach, especially Panama City, Florida (even though she didn’t like sand!)

She leaves her mother, Norma Stamm of Austintown; two brothers, James (Evelyn) Stamm, Jr. of Austintown and John (Jody) Stamm of Austintown; her sister, Helen (Lee) Stanley of Youngstown and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly. Carrie also leaves many dear friends including her best friend, Rhonda Chicone and her daughter, Deana (Kyle) O’Meara. Last but not least, Carrie leaves her beloved pets, Bella her cat and Cosima her dog.

Carrie was preceded in death by her father, James E. Stamm, Sr.; a brother, Joseph “Carl” Stamm; a nephew, Joshua Stanley and her favorite aunt, Doris Gould.

Friends may call on Friday, September 15 from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m., at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a funeral service at Noon.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to Animal Charity Humane Society, 525 W. Main Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

