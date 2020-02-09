Carolyne A. Shramo, Lake Milton, Ohio

LAKE MILTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyne A. Shramo, 83, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Briarfield Manor in Austintown.

She was born September 24, 1936 in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Mildred (Henson) Pusser.

Carolyne was a home-maker.

She was a member of Christ Community Church in Campbell. Carolyne was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star in Youngstown.

She enjoyed crafts and crocheting for family and friends and also donating her needlework to the needy.

Carolyne is survived by her husband of 64 years, John Shramo, whom she married in June of 1955; her sons, Andrew and Tim Shramo both of Lake Milton and John H. Shramo of Hubbard; her daughter, Christine (Dave) Tucker of Lake Orion, Michigan; her grandchildren, Evan, Briana and Michaela Tucker and Nicole (Dan) Friedberg.

Besides her parents, Carolyne was preceded in death by her brothers, Percy, Fred and George Pusser and her sisters, Georgena Buckles and Margaret Smith.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 12 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel, prior to the service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

To send flowers to the family of Carolyne A. Shramo, please visit Tribute Store.