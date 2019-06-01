Carolyn Y. Lisdell Obituary

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Y. Lisdell, 83, of Canfield, passed away at her residence on Thursday, May 30, 2019.

Carolyn was born November 7, 1935 in Norwalk, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Dorothy (Baker) Bischoff.

Carolyn was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Austintown.

She was an Avon Representative for over 40 years and a member of Avon “Presidents” Club.

She loved to sit on her back porch and spend time with her family; especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carolyn is survived by her sons, David R., Jr and Kevin, both of Canfield; her daughters, Carol Michael (Bruce) and Penny Hegedus (Edward “Sonny”), both of Austintown; her brothers, Keith (Barbara) of Minnesota and Robert (Ann) of Michigan; her sister, Janice Lawrence of California; six grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, David R., Sr., whom she married November 14, 1952 and who passed in June 12, 1997 and her siblings, Shirley Peachock, Roger Bischoff and Charles Bischoff.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, June 4 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will be held immediately following at 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Carolyn’s name.