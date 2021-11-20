Carolyn Sue D’Agostino, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – To know Sue was to know her giving nature and kindness. She spent her entire life in service to her family, church, friends and clients.

Born Carolyn Sue McGowan on December 13, 1937, in Tiffin, Ohio, to Marjorie (Rust) and John B. McGowan, Sue attended Calvert High School in Tiffin, where she excelled at baton twirling.

She then attended Ohio State University, where she enjoyed synchronized swimming, earned her degree in dental hygiene and met her future husband, Dr. Patrick Frank D’Agostino, who was attending OSU’s Dental School.

Following Pat’s graduation, they were married in Tiffin and moved to Youngstown, Ohio’s Mill Creek Park area. Next came a move to Austintown, Ohio before finally settling in Canfield, Ohio.

Sue was active in St. Michael Church’s Altar Guild and exercise group while working as a travel agent at Towne Travel in Warren, Ohio and then Weight Watchers in Boardman, Ohio.

She especially enjoyed travel that included summers at her family’s cottage near Port Clinton.

Sue is survived by her brothers, Jack (Kay) McGowan, Dan (Carol) McGowan, Jim (Sandy) McGowan and Bill (Lisa) McGowan; her six children, Sue (James) Balistreri, Lisa D’Agostino, Lynne (Ken) Moran, Pat D’Agostino, John (Kathy) D’Agostino, Dan (Jackie) D’Agostino and her 12 grandchildren, Patrick, Samantha, Jason and Kelly D’Agostino, Alaina (Moran) Royce, Jack and Carly Moran, Anna, Nick and Nate D’Agostino, and Anne and David D’Agostino.

Her brother, Tom McGowan, passed away recently.

The funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 22, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at St. Michael’s Church in Canfield and followed by a luncheon in the Church Hall.

A pre-mass gathering will be held in St. Michael’s Bell Tower, at 9:00 a.m., that same morning. There will be no procession to Rittman Cemetery per cemetery rules.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Monday, Novmber 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.