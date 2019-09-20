Carolyn R. Oller, Leavittsburg, Ohio – Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn R. Oller, age 75, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.



Carolyn was born October 7, 1943 in Warren to the late Harold and Grace (Gordon) Kelly.

She attended Labrae High School.

Carolyn was a member of Warren First Church of the Nazarene.



Carolyn enjoyed reading, shopping at garage sales and spending time with her grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Carolyn is preceded in death by her sisters, Betty Dugic and Patsy Kelly who was born silent.



She is survived by her beloved husband, Eugene M. Oller, whom she married June 27, 1968; her daughters, Tamera Oller, Cherrie Oller and Carol (JD) Ladd; three grandchildren, Devon Oller, Kaitlyn Ladd and Austin Ladd and a brother, Eugene Kelly.



Friends may call 11:00 a.m – 12:00 p.m., Monday, September 23 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren, where the funeral service will begin at Noon with Pastor Brian Daniels, officiant.

Interment will be in Pineview Memorial Park.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 23 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.