AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn L. Crish, 78 of Austintown Township, passed away Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital / Mercy Health Main Campus.

Carolyn was born February 10, 1944, in Newell, West Virginia, the daughter of Harry and Katherine (Kerr) Simmons and came to this area as a teenager.

She worked in the home health care industry for more than 30 years as a caregiver who specializes in the care of Parkinson’s patents, retiring in 2012.

Carolyn was a member of the Baptist faith.

She had a passion for cooking, gardening and sitting in the sunshine on her patio. Her truest passion was her family. Carolyn loved every minute she had with her son, Thomas and his wife, Marcie and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas A. Crish, Sr., who she married November 2, 1964. He passed away July 5, 2012.

She leaves her son, Thomas A. Crish II and his wife, Marcie, of Austintown; three grandchildren, Brittany (Aaron) Philips, Shaina Crish and Ian Michael Crish; eight great-grandchildren; her extra daughter, Christina Reitz, as well as two brothers, one sister and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Family and friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where services will be held at Noon.

To send flowers to the family of Carolyn, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.