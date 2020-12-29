Carolyn H. Kalman, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn H. Kalman, 71, passed away Saturday afternoon, December 26, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Health Center.

She was born March 16, 1949, in Warren, a daughter of Andrew and Mary (Mazarek) Herczeg.

Carolyn was employed at Delphi Packard Electric, retiring in 1997.

She was a 1968 graduate of Niles McKinley High School. Carolyn loved to shop.

She enjoyed playing board games and also flower gardening.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Michelle I. Kalman of Warren, Sara A. Hosni of Warren, Ahmed A. (Meghan) Hosni of Columbus and Lisa A. Herczeg of Niles; her sister, Mary Ann Placek of Dayton; her grandchildren, Alexis, Theo, Aniya, Juan, Michael, Gabe, Oliver and Maxwell and her great grandchild, Merrick.

Besides her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael and William Herczeg.

According to Carolyn’s wishes there are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Funeral Homes.

