YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn Cua Shannon, 100, passed away at home on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Carolyn was born on March 21, 1922, in Vandergrift, Pennsylvania the daughter of Anthony and Concetta (Zinghini) Cua.

On November 28, 1946, she was united in marriage to Thomas Shannon with whom she shared 53 years of marriage.

A graduate of Campbell Memorial High School, Carolyn was employed by the Ohio Bureau of Employment for 25 years retiring in 1982.

A woman of faith she was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and the Altar and Rosary Guild.

She was a long-time member of the American Business Women’s Association and the public employment retirees’ group.

Carolyn enjoyed reading and attending card club gatherings. She was happiest when surrounded by her loving family. Her favorite quote was “Pay Yourself First”.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Kathleen (Richard) Johns, Thomas (Carol) Shannon and Edward (Linda) Shannon; eight grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and her sister, Millie Sloan.

She was preceded in death by her husband and siblings, Antoinette Bentfeld, Mario Cua, Pat Cua, Mary Magnoski, Sam Cua, Helen Varone, Rose Smrecansky and Frank Cua.

Visitation will be held Friday, June 17, 2022, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515 and on Saturday, June 18, 2022 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery.

Carolyn’s family would like to express their gratitude to Hospice of the Valley for their care and requests that memorial donations be made to Hospice of the Valley.

