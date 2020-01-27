Carolyn A. Rowe, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carolyn A. Rowe, 81, of Bedford, Ohio, formerly of Austintown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Woodside Senior Living in Bedford.



Carolyn was born December 5, 1938 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Paul and Anna (Nagy) Molchaney.



She was a 1957 graduate of Ursuline High School.

Prior to retirement in 1998, she worked for General Motors.



Carolyn was a member of Faith Community Baptist Church.

She loved vacationing, going for walks and playing cards.



She is survived by her children, Phillip (Nancy) Rowe, Paul (Jodi) Rowe and Jane (Eric) Schroeder) and five grandchildren.



Carolyn is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eugene Rowe, who she married April 23, 1960 and died December 2, 1991; her son, Nicholas Rowe and her siblings, Pauline Brachen, Nancy Orr and Alice Wilds.



The will be a private memorial service at a later date.



The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff of Woodside Senior Living, Memory Care Unit for their compassionate and loving care of Carolyn.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

