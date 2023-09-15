YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – “Together Again” Caroline L. Goss, age 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 14, 2023.

Caroline was born on October 1, 1936, a daughter of Sam and Theresa (Baroletti) Cicero.

A graduate of Wilson High School, she later married her husband Charles J. “Pete” Goss and together they raised three children.

Caroline was a very loving and compassionate wife, mother and grandmother who will be greatly missed by all that knew her. She enjoyed traveling, fishing and spending time with her children, grandchildren and taking care of her cats.

Caroline worked as a retail clerk at Kmart for many years.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Brian (Christine) Goss, Nadyne (Russell) Hippo and Randy (Marlene) Goss; her grandchildren, Shanna Hippo, Carrie Pitts Myers, Nicole Marceau, Scott Goss, Shyann Leasure and Trista Goss; great-grandchildren, Devan-Russell, Ayden, Ethan, Emma, Skylar, William, Gabrielle, Dale, Alexander, Addison, Colton and Remington; great-great-grandchildren, Caroline-Rose, Devan-Russell, Jr. and Promise-Ann and her sister, Theresa “Tess” Koehler.

In addition to her parents and her husband, Caroline was preceded in death by her three brothers.

In keeping with Caroline’s wishes there will be no services.

