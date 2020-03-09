Carole S. Glowe, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole S. Glowe, 82, passed away Thursday morning, March 5, 2020.



She was born on May 12, 1937 in Lincoln, Nebraska, daughter of the late Herbert N. and Miriam Culton Swezey.



She was a graduate of Andover, Ohio High School and continued her education at Ohio University where she was a member of Phi Mu Sorority and became a licensed teacher of English.



She was very involved in P.E.O. Sisterhood and the Fortnightly Study Club. She enjoyed playing Bridge and played many times a week. She was a member of Covered Bridge Chapter #591, Order of the Eastern Star, and formerly the Women’s Auxiliary of Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

As a member of Howland Community Church, she served on many committees including Diaconate.



Carole was dedicated to life-long learning and the Arts and Chautauqua Institution in New York provided her with many paths to fulfill that passion. She was a Life Member of the Chautauqua Literary and Scientific Circle (class of 1992), the Bird, Tree and Garden Club, and Chautauqua Women’s Club.



She is survived by her daughter, Karen Willcox of Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania; son and daughter-in-law Douglas and Susan Glowe of Warren, Ohio; grandchildren, Dennis (Megan) Glowe of Brunswick, Ohio, Peter Glowe of Lakewood, Ohio and Miriam Willcox of Havertown, Pennsylvania; sisters, Rosalind Moulder of Ashtabula and Cynthia (William) Robinson of Ashtabula.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Jeanne Bodine.



In lieu of calling hours, family and friends are invited to attend a reception on Sunday March 15, 2020 from 2-4:00PM with a tribute at 3:30PM at Vernon’s Café in Niles.



Carole asked that any donations be made to P.E.O Foundation, 3700 Grand Ave., Des Moines, IA 50312.



Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

