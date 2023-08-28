YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Mary Novak, 78 of Youngstown, Ohio, left this Earth to be with the Lord on Wednesday, August 23, 2023.

Carole was born July 18, 1945, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Warren Eugene and Mary (Madden) Barnes.

When she was young, she attended Ursuline High School and graduated in 1964.

Carole started her career as a dental assistant. She then opened Send-it-Packing Plus with her husband. The UPS business was successful for many years and was sold in 2000. Lastly, she worked at Walmart as a customer service manager and retired in 2010.

Carole for many years, was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary church and married the love of her life, Richard Novak, on May 17, 1969.

Carole was known to love her neighbors, club nights, family picnics at the farm and ran the cake booth at the I.H.M festivals. Also, Carole was known to be a lover of chocolate, coffee, shopping, spending time with her family and friends and enjoyed the many trips to the casino. If you know Carole, she treasured her home and lawn and loved planting flowers every year.

Carole leaves those to remember her memory as, her two daughters, Shanna Novak of Fort Wayne, Indiana and Danielle (Brian) Lorenz of Etters, Pennsylvania; three grandchildren, Ireland Novak, Hunter Lorenz and Ellie Lorenz and five brothers, Gene Barnes, Jack Barnes, Bob Barnes, Terry Barnes and Larry Barnes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Novak; brother, Warren James “Jimmy” Barnes; brother, William “Bill” Barnes; brother, Richard Barnes and parents, Warren Eugene Barnes and Mary (Madden) Barnes.

Family and friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 1, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, 5797 Mahoning Avenue. There will be a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Father Edward Noga officiating.

