AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole L. Lane, 80, of Austintown, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Victoria House, with her family at her side.

Born August 25, 1942 in Warren, Ohio, Carole was the daughter of Edward and Mary (Fabian) Thompson.

She was a 1961 graduate of Howland High School.

She worked as an assembler for 23 years at General Electric.

Carole loved the outdoors and spent her free time gardening, going for long walks and visiting with her neighbors. She found a friend everywhere she went. She adored her best fur friend, Major.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Ronald D. Lane, Sr., whom she married July 24, 1961. She is also preceded in death by son, Ronald D. Lane, Jr.; her daughter, Diana L. Barone and her sister, Cynthia Rydzak.

She leaves to cherish her memory her grandsons, Anthony (Brittany) Barone and Alec Barone; her great-grandchildren, Lillian Rose and Dominic Anthony; her siblings, Pat (Joe) Boyle, Milford (Renee) Battison, Jr., Robert (Sue) Battison and Michael (Kim) Battison and many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday, February 20, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m.

Carole will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

A television tribute will air Sunday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX. Video will be posted here the day of airing.