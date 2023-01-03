AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 6 at the chapel in Green Haven Memorial Gardens for Carole Jean Patterson, 83 of Austintown. Carol passed away Sunday, January 1, 2023, at Continuing Healthcare of Boardman.

Carole was born August 24, 1939, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Joseph and Vernell (Hulburt) Turner.

She was a graduate of Wilson High School, class of 1957.

After raising her family Carole went to work as the supervisor over the Sample Personnel at Sam’s Club in Boardman until her retirement in 2004.

She was a member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church and was a volunteer at the Veterans Clinic on Belmont Avenue in Youngstown for many years.

Her husband, John Patterson, whom she married June 7, 1958, passed away in 2005.

Carole leaves one son, Dr. Jeffrey (Margie) Patterson of Mineral Ridge; a daughter-in-law, Pauline Patterson of Cortland; nine grandchildren, Jessica, PJ, Justin, Paige, Pierce, Jacalyn, Jordyn, Jonathan and Steven and eight great-grandchildren, P.J. III, Roman, Carmella, Nico, Vivien, Wyatt, Hudson and Isabella.

Besides her parents and husband, Carole was preceded in death by a son, John Patterson; one brother, Richard Turner and one sister, Joann Griffiths.

Family and friends may call at the chapel at Green Haven Memorial Gardens where service will begin at 1:00 p.m.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

