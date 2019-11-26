Carole J. Lewis, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole J. Lewis, 70, of Masury, passed away on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Hospice House surrounded by her family.

Carole was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania on March 22, 1949 to Carl and Altha (Messersmith) Sallaz.

On June 8, 1968, Carole was united in marriage to Larry Lewis, who survives at home.

Carole loved the outdoors. She was frequently found out in the stables with her horse, Vada. Carole had a lifelong love of animals. She also had a soft heart for animals in need and would nurse stray animals back to health.

However, Carole’s favorite activity was being with her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and caring Grammy.



Besides her husband of 51 years, Carole is survived by her daughters, Kelly (Jonathan) Hauck and Jennifer DeLung; her grandchildren, Emily Lewis, Taylor DeLung and Brady DeLung; her brother, John (Karen) Sallaz as well as many friends and other relatives.

Carole was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Margie Sallaz.



Visitation for Carole will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, Brookfield.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., also at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel.



Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.

To send flowers to the family of Carole J. Lewis, please visit the funeral home’s Tribute Store.