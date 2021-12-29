AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Carole J. Allison, 87, of Austintown who passed away peacefully on Monday evening, December 27, 2021, in Briarfield at Ashley Circle.

Carole was born December 3, 1935, in Youngstown the daughter of the late George and Margaret (Toth) Buchenic.

She was a graduate of Chaney High School, class of 1952.

Carol worked for the Youngstown Public Library in the receiving department at the main library.

She was a member of Western Reserve United Methodist Church, the Saxon Club and its women’s Bocci League, and the Croatian Club, as well as a former member of the Eagles Club.

She loved dancing and watching the Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates. She looked forward to seeing a few games in the stadiums.

Carole leaves her husband James G. Allison, whom she married on September 28, 2008; two children, Mark Yohman of Cranberry, Pennsylvania and Paula (John) Rios of Mesquite, Texas; one brother, George (Carol) Buchenic of Youngstown; three grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Carole was preceded in death by a son, Jeff Yohman.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Carole’s name.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley in Carole's name.