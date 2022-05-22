CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole Anne Wiltsie, née Nowak, loving mother, wife, grandmother and great-grandmother and nurse, passed away May 21, 2022, a week after her 88th birthday.

Born, Carole Nowak May 14, 1934, in Erie, Pennsylvania, to first-generation Polish immigrants Andrew and Helen Nowak, she recently relocated to Canfield, Ohio, after leaving her long-time home in North Ridgeville, Ohio.

Always a fan of traveling, good food and a good drink, she was great conversationalist and always told it like it was. More than that she was the rock of her family and inspiration through the good times and bad times.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori (Hugh) Hively; son, Todd Wiltsie; brother, Arthur (Ginger) Nowak, nine grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and a devoted extended family.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Ironwood and Hospice of the Valley for care and comfort of Carole.

She is welcomed to heaven by parents Andrew and Helen; sister, Adelaide; husband, Robert (Pops) Wiltsie and children Drew Wiltsie and Barrie Sims.

Private services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in Carole’s name to Shriners Children’s Ohio, Attn: Development Office, One Children’s Plaza – 2 West, Dayton, OH 45404 or online at LovetotheRescue.org.

