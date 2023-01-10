MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole A. Childs Wisor, age 83, of McDonald, was called home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, January 9, 2023, at her home. She was born in Brownsville, Pennsylvania on December 25, 1939, to the late William and Alfreda Shelton Childs. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Verna Gedda; and son-in-law, Rich White.

Carole was a loving and caring wife, mother, and grandmother. She was married to the love of her life Ronald “Mike” on February 18, 1961, and they spent 61 wonderful years together. The couple met in California, Pennsylvania while he was a student at California State Teachers College, and she was a teller at the local bank.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and sharing as much love as possible with them. In her spare time, she enjoyed traveling, crafting, country dancing and her pets. She also sold Avon to her neighborhood friends for over 20 years.

She is survived by her husband Ronald “Mike” Wisor; daughters, Paula (Bill) Wisor Ciammaichella, Erika White, and Robin (Troy) DeBow; grandchildren, Jennifer (Brandon) Nichols, Bill (Christy) Wisor, Megan (Louie) Novakovich, Hannah DeBow, Lauren (Christopher) Middleton, and Luke DeBow; great-grandchildren, Logan, Cadence, McKenna, Ava, Alie, Micah, Mac, and Lane; along with many other extended family members and friends.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hospice of the Valley at https://www.hov.org/donate/.com.

Calling hours will be held 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lane Funeral Home, Niles Chapel 415 Robbins Ave. Niles, OH 44446, with a funeral service to follow at 5:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

