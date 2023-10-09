NORTH JACKSON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol Rae Davis Yarab, 86, passed away peacefully, Thursday, October 5, 2023, at her residence, surrounded by her family.

She was born a daughter of the late Vernon C. Davis and Pauline Platt Davis, on March 1, 1937, in Youngstown.

She was a 1955 graduate of Jackson-Milton High School.

She went on to marry the love of her life, Eugene R. Yarab, on October 20, 1956, whom she met at Pointview Dance Hall.

Carol was a homemaker for many years, as well as an administrative assistant and executive secretary at EPI and Meridian Arms, from where she retired.

Carol was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

She was member of the St. James Altar and Rosary Society, now known as Our Lady of the Lakes Women’s Guild and a member of St. James Church in North Jackson for 64 years.

Carol leaves behind to cherish her memory, her husband of 67 years, Eugene; her nine children, Lucy (Satoshi) Nagai, Christine Yarab, Pamela Garland, John (Sharon) Yarab, Timothy (Connie) Yarab, Carl (Luanne) Yarab, Jeffrey (Tonia) Yarab, Valerie (Joe) Cannavo and Paul Yarab; her 18 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews and her siblings, Lucille McDougal and James Davis.

Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Leroy and Robert Davis; sister, Dorothy Spencer and a great-grandchild.

Friends and family may call 9:30 – 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, October 11, 2023, at St. James Church, 50 Rosemont Road, North Jackson, prior to an 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial, celebrated by the Very Reverend David W. Merzweiler.

Burial will follow in Jackson Township Cemetery.

The family would like to extend their thanks to Hospice of the Valley for their care and comfort during this time. ‘

The family also asks in lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to Joanie’s Promise Fund-Joanie Abdu Comprehensive Breast Care Center, Mercy Health Foundation Mahoning Valley, 7676 Market Street, Boardman, OH 44512, in Carol’s name.

