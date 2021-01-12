Carol M. Marshall, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol M. Marshall, 78, passed away Sunday morning, January 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown.

She was born December 23, 1942 in Youngstown, the daughter of Robert and Doris (Allison) Welch.

Carol was a cook with various local restaurants in Youngstown and Pennsylvania, including Alberini’s in Warren, the Boulevard Tavern in Youngstown and The Hub in downtown Youngstown.

She enjoyed crafting.

Carol’s husband, Wilmer R. Marshall, whom she married October 16, 1977, died September 27, 2014.

She is survived by her daughter, Martha (Anthony) Pellice of Youngstown; her stepson, Robert Keener of Akron; her brothers, John Layman of Alabama and Vernon (Toshiba) Lukovich of Georgia; her grandchildren, Danica (Robert) Pugh of Youngstown, Furnesta (Jennifer) Keener of Youngstown and Dennis Nagle of Warren and her great-grandchildren, Roger and Laura.

Besides her parents and husband, Carol was preceded in death by her son, Joseph Keener.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 19 at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Mineral Ridge Chapel, prior to the Memorial Service that will begin at 12:00 p.m.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Hope Center for Cancer Care-Youngstown, 835 Southwestern Run, Youngstown, OH 44514.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 13 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.