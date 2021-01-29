Carol M. Bush, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol M. (White) Bush, 91 passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, January 27, 2021.

Carol was born in Youngstown the daughter of the late Arthur L. and Lillian Kimble White.



A lifelong resident of the area Carol married her 5th grade sweetheart, Joseph T. Bush, on April 15, 1950, with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.

A graduate of Greenford High School, Carol was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and GG who was devoted to her role as a homemaker.

Carol and Joe were members of the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club winning many awards at area car shows.

A strong, independent woman of faith Carol was a member of Columbiana United Methodist Church.

Carol will be missed by her daughter and best friend, Amy (Victor) Suszynski; five grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and her brother, Lawrence (Carol) White.

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela J. Davidson; sisters, Marian and Doris and her brothers, Howard, Paul, Glen, twins Kimball and Kendall and Neil.

Visitation will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel on Monday, February 1, 2021 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. with a funeral service to follow at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Cindy Midlink officiating.

Burial will follow at Washingtonville Cemetery.

Social distancing guidelines will be followed with masks required.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Carol’s memory to the Mahoning Valley Olde Car Club, P.O. Box 244, North Jackson, OH 44451.

