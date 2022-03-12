CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Tancer, 82, of Canfield, passed away Saturday, March 5, 2022, at the Hospice House in Poland.

Born October 16, 1939 in Youngstown, Ohio, Carol was the daughter of the late Lyle and Margaret (Barnhouse) Clemons.

Carol was a graduate of Boardman High School.

Until her retirement, Carol was the Office Manager for the family-owned business, Vic’s Tree Service.

She was a member of the Mahoning County Car Club and the American Truck Historical Society.

She put her family above all and was always active in both her children’s and her grandchildren’s lives, whether it was volunteering as a Girl Scout troop leader, PTO or chauffeuring her grandchildren to various activities.

Carol enjoyed playing board games, cards and traveling in their motor home. She was an excellent cook and enjoyed bringing the family together at the table.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 39 years, Victor E. Tancer, whom she married January 20, 1981 and died February 8, 2020. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Pat Guappone.

She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Kimberly (Juston) Martin, Barry (Shelley) Tancer and Daniel (Paula) Tancer; her grandchildren, Ashley (James) Lucia, Jacob (Paige), Joshua and Emma Tancer and her sister Minnie Huff.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, March 12, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m., at Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel, with Pastor Ron Blakeman officiating a funeral service at 10:30 a.m. the same day at the funeral home.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Carol, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 13, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.