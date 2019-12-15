Carol L. Swartz, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carol L. Swartz, 71, passed away early Thursday morning, December 12, 2019, at her home.

Carol was born June 8, 1948, in Canfield, the daughter of Stanley F. and Mildred (Cox) Platek.

Carol was a home-maker. She had previously been employed in administration with several companies, including Northrop Grumman Corporation, in support of TOPGUN (U.S. Navy Fighter Weapons School). Carol had also been the Director of children’s ministries at San Dieguito United Methodist Church in Encinitas, California.

She was a 1966 graduate of Canfield High School and received her bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in 1970.

Carol attended both Canfield United Methodist and Canfield Christian Churches. She was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution. Carol enjoyed gardening and was a Master Gardener with The Ohio State University extension in Canfield. She also enjoyed traveling.

Carol is survived by her husband of 49 years, James M. Swartz, whom she married June 21, 1970; her daughter, Jennifer (Robert) Cox of East Springfield, Pennsylvania; her grandchildren, Paxton, Natasha, Caleb and Robbie and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Patricia Swartz of Atlanta, Georgia.

Besides her parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas Platek.

According to Carol’s wishes, there are no Calling Hours or Services.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Carol L. Swartz, please visit Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Monday, December 16, at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.